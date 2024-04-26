Slain Lake Illawarra man's horror injuries revealed in court

An experienced forensic pathologist who examined a Lake Illawarra man's body after he was allegedly murdered says he suffered "significant blunt force injury" to his face.
A 3D printed version of Matthew Davis' skull was tendered as evidence, as forensic pathologist Dr Bernie I'Ons took the jury through the deceased's injuries in detail.
Mr Davis, 31, was found dead inside his home at 7 Thomas Street wearing a blood-stained Oodie on August 23, 2021, after his mother texted one of his friends out of concern for his welfare.
Two nights prior, it's alleged Stephen Staff was one of three men captured on CCTV walking towards Mr Davis' home, before they allegedly fatally bashed him.
Staff, 67, has pleaded not guilty to murder and faced the Supreme Court in Wollongong for the fourth day of his jury trial on Friday.
Dr I'Ons examined Mr Davis' body in detail during an autopsy a few days after his death and told the jury of the injuries he observed, including bruising, abrasions and blunt force facial injuries.
"The combination of blunt force head injuries and neck compression is probably the cause of death," the doctor said.
"He's got major fractures to his face, he's bleeding from his mouth, and unable to look after his airway.
"There was a lot of blood smeared over his face and nose."
Dr I'Ons held a 3D printed version of Mr Davis' skull to show the jury the Le Fort fracture he suffered, which is a complex fracture of the midface.
"The hard palette under his nose had been fractured and separated," he said, adding it, "basically means your palette is floating".
He said that injury alone wouldn't necessarily cause death, but that it indicates there was a high impact blow to Mr Davis' face.
Dr I'Ons said Mr Davis suffered a fracture to an upper vertebra, with a ligature mark on his neck.
Mr Davis managed a myriad of health issues, including asthma, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cushing syndrome, which made him more susceptible to bruising and breaking, the doctor said.
The issue for the jury to determine is what role, if any, Staff played in the death of Mr Davis, and that if there was a plan to assault him, whether he knew the extent Mr Davis would be assaulted.
The Crown alleges Staff handled Mr Davis around his neck and a struggle ensued, with sufficient enough contact to leave Staff's DNA under three of Mr Davis' fingernails.
Staff's legal counsel argued the DNA was found on Mr Davis' because Staff had tried to check his pulse and help him after the incident.
Mr Davis last had contact with his mother, who he spoke to almost daily, on the afternoon of August 21 and with online with friends at 7pm that night.
His mother contacted one of his friends two days later with concerns for her son after she hadn't heard from him.
The friend, Ben Griegg, arrived at Mr Davis' home to find him lying lifeless on the floor of his loungeroom.
The court heard earlier this week that Mr Davis played online poker and may have had unpaid debts at the time of his death.
The trial, before Justice Julia Lonergan, continues.
