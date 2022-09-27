Wombarra Bowlo to say 'cheers' to craft beer with new festival

The Scarborough Wombarra Bowlo has joined forces with a local liquor store to brew a craft beer festival for October 23.
The owner of Coledale Fine Wines said he isn't out to "get people drunk" but knows many in the Illawarra locality appreciate a tasty beverage.
Beer and wine connoisseur Michael Stagni has chosen 15 different crafty distributors who will bring an array of brews of different flavours for tastings.
"Some of them are crazy beers ... there's pancake, chocolate, there's banana mango, there's lots of different flavour combinations," Stagni said.
"We've got quite a [breweries] from here in the Illawarra like Seeker, Coal Cast, Principal, 5 Barrels, then quite a few from Sydney and some from Melbourne."
He said a masterclass with some of the experts would be held too though it would be a "first in first served" of who can join the group.
Food and a live DJ spinning tunes will be the backdrop to the afternoon, though Stagni said it's suited more for beer lovers rather than a family affair.
"Get in there and have a good time," he said, though noted children were still welcome.
Tickets are $35 for the festival which includes five beer samples, though more will be on offer for purchase.
It's on from 11.30am to 4.30pm with a courtesy bus to Thirroul and Helensburgh also available.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bowlo, Coledale Fine Wines, at the door, or via Eventbrite.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
