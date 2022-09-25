Illawarra Mercury
UCI the album: Wollongong the Band creates rock'n'roll memorabilia for cycle fans

By Desiree Savage
Updated September 25 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:17am
Four mates from the Illawarra, collectively known as Wollongong The Band, have just released their 96th album and it's completely dedicated to one of the biggest sporting events the city has ever seen.

