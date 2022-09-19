The Gwynneville businesses were hopeful of a trading boom owing to their prime location by the cycling race course but two days into the event, they're struggling to even keep their doors open.
The UCI Road World Championships was expected to bring more customers to the Gipps Road businesses but the international event seems to be the very reason for the trade loss.
Gwynneville Bakery owner Jim Patrinos admits he has received a massive financial blow since the start of the event on Saturday.
"We have lost about 80 to 90 per cent of our usual earnings," he said.
Mr Patrinos said even the worst trading day during COVID was better than their sales on Saturday.
"I had to send three of my staff home because there was just nothing to do," Mr Patrinos said.
The three staff members will not be returning for the remainder of the week and the bakery might have to close too if business does not pick up in the coming days.
Mr Patrinos believes clearways to be the main reason making people stay home.
"Even if there are no road closures in place, the clearways make it impossible to park so they just give up", he said, "Most of my regular customers are elderly, they can't walk here."
The bakery had to throw away most of their stock on Saturday when customer numbers dropped dramatically.
POD Emporium and Espresso Cafe's tragic tale is no different.
Cafe owner, Jenny, cannot help feel disappointed by the customer turnover.
"I was told to expect hundreds of customers lining up during the race but the reality has not matched up to the expectation," she said.
The cafe gets a lot of its business from the parents and staff attending the St Brigid's Primary School nearby but owing to the school closure, even regular customers from there have not been showing up.
"I even had extra staff to help out on Sunday because I was preparing to cater to spectators for a huge international event but the sales were much lower than even a normal Sunday," she said.
Mr Zaatar and Gwynneville Chicken Roast were also majorly affected by the international road race. The businesses said they were also struggling to get deliveries out with delivery drivers cancelling orders due to accessibility issues.
