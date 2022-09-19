Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UCI Road World Championship leads to massive trade loss for Gwynneville businesses.

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwynneville businesses experienced massive trade loss during UCI Road World Championships. Picture by Zaina Sayeda

The Gwynneville businesses were hopeful of a trading boom owing to their prime location by the cycling race course but two days into the event, they're struggling to even keep their doors open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.