Ramah Avenue, the hill that's making and breaking world's best riders

In the space of a few days, leafy Ramah Avenue has transformed from a quiet and relatively unknown stretch up Mount Pleasant into an internationally recognised cycling destination.
The suburban street makes up the critical hill in the Wollongong 2022 city circuit, which is traversed up to 12 times by riders in the various road races.
Commentators say it will most likely be the spot that decides the outcome of most races, as riders tackle its steep incline to gain an advantage.
Last week, the road's neat verges started to be lined with fencing, and since Friday, the quiet lawns have been filled with people - residents, neighbours and visitors from around the world who are keen to cheer on international cyclists.
On Saturday, thousands of flocked to Ramah Avenue to watch the women's races, lining the street from the top to bottom.
Many residents have embraced the attention, decorating houses, flying flags in their lawns, writing signs and even setting up food stalls for the crowds.
One of the most prominent displays was outside Helen McCurdie's place, where many in Wollongong's cycling community gathered on Saturday to cheer on local Josie Talbot.
With signs proclaiming "Grill on the Hill," the green and gold set up was organised by Keiraville's Keiran Heffernan, who jumped at the chance to park his truck outside his friend Ms McCurdie's place when he heard the race would be passing through Ramah Avenue.
Collaborating with Paul Ryan, Paul Talbot and Greg Cardiff - all proud cycling dads who couldn't wait to see a World Championships on home soil - Mr Heffernan has been working for three months to organise a truck selling sausages to passersby.
"We're all just cycling dads who have met through cycling - my kids have all raced - and we all just stayed best mates," he said.
"When we found out Josie got selected it just got to another level."
"The community has really loved this, they have really embraced it. Anyone who comes past, anyone whose hungry, we feed them up - this is our way of looking after everyone."
"This is essentially our Christmas!"
He said the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday had been electric, with Tour de France riders even dropping past for a sausage.
Paul and Julie Ryan were working the grill and marvelling at having a world championships in their home town.
"Our son [Mitch] raced in this event," Mr Ryan said.
"To think that five years ago we were in Bergen, while our son raced in this event, and now its coming through our own suburb it just amazing.
"It's brought out a lot of people who are non cycling fans as well, and it's a lot more than people anticipated earlier in the week."
The spectator numbers along the street, and throughout Mount Ousley and Mount Pleasant, have impressed commentators, who expect many more to turn out for the men's road rac event on Sunday.
Josie Talbot's parents were also in the Grill on the Hill, and took the chance to give their daughter an encouraging pat on the back as she rode past.
Ms McCurdie - who preferred to just pop out of her house when the cyclists came past - said she had been enjoying the atmosphere.
"I think the sense of community has been terrific, there's a lot of people and all sorts of neighbours from around the place, and people we don't know who have come over and had sausages," she said.
"I've never seen so many people, and there's never been an event like this on our street."
Many children from Ramah Avenue and surrounding streets were embracing the festival atmosphere in their suburb.
Among them were friends Katelyn Bourke, Jordynn Corcio, Isla Pearce, Kayla McAndrew who dressed up in fluoro colours and running up the hill alongside the riders.
"We've been every day, and it's been so fun," they said.
Annaleise Best set up a ute with a giant sign outside her house, proclaiming "UCI Races Rock Ramah" and said her family was enjoying their a front row seat.
"I think it's a once in a lifetime thing for the kids to see and experience, it's a bit of fun," she said.
"My niece and two daughters have been baking and they're walking up and down the street selling baked good to the audience we've got here. We've had people from all over setting up in our front yard."
Returning to the house around mid-afternoon, her daughter Amelie said she'd made $70 with her latest batch of biscuits.
By the afternoon, as another sun shower started to fall over the hill, volunteer Rhonda Fairman - who has been at the side of the course helping people stay safe every day of the race - said she felt tired but privileged to be there.
"We are very lucky to have this event, it's a great opportunity for the city," she said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
