The best times to get things done during UCI race week

Life in Wollongong will not be normal when the UCI Road World Championships come to town.
Amid the excitement, there is no doubt road closures, parking changes and crowds will make ordinary things in central Wollongong - shopping, deliveries, school and daycare drop offs, medical appointments - more difficult.
But, there are some windows during the week between events when it will be easier to get around.
Organisers have advised people to plan ahead, and consider rescheduling deliveries, appointments and daily activities to fit around the race.
So, when are the best times to get stuff done?
Outside of the main fans area and finish line between City Beach and North Beach, most of Wollongong will be open and operating almost as usual from 12pm on the first event day, Saturday September 17.
The race route around Gwynneville, Mount Ousley, Fairy Meadow and Wollongong will be closed from 7.30am-12pm for community events - so if you live in these areas and don't want to take part, it might be worth having a slow morning before venturing out in the afternoon.
If you need to do your weekly shop, Saturday arvo will be the time to get organised, because movement around the city will be significantly impacted for most daylight hours the following day.
On Sunday, race roads around Wollongong city and the inner suburbs are going to be closed from 8am to 6pm for women's and men's time trials.
As the week kicks off, most schools on or near these roads will be closed, with kids learning from home during the UCI event.
But if you need to drive around the inner suburbs for childcare, shopping or to get yourself to work and appointments, it should be business-almost-as-usual on Monday morning.
Road closures start from 11.30am and last until 6pm, for the men's under 23 time trials.
Be prepared for the evening commute out of the CBD to be quite different, as many residents will need to navigate a different route home.
For instance, Balgownie and Mount Pleasant residents heading north from Wollongong might need to hop on the M1 at West Wollongong and head north to Towradgi Road to get home.
If this sounds confusing, you can check out detailed road closures on the UCI website to plan your trips each day.
On Tuesday September 20, there are road closures in place throughout the central suburbs from 8am to 6pm - events on today are the women's and men's junior time trials.
This is a probably the day for getting out early and home late, or - if possible - working from home.
If you do need to get around, it will be worth leaving extra time and mapping out whether you'll need to change your normal journey.
Wednesday morning will be another chance to get things done, with roads operating more or less as normal (except for special event clearways and CBD parking changes) until 12.30pm.
The road closure area changes slightly on Thursday when training for the road race events starts, with much of Mount Pleasant affected in addition to other inner suburbs. However, by 1.30pm, roads should be open.
So, if you live on or near the race route, or are among the residents who will be unable to leave your suburb by road over the next three days, this is your chance to stock up if you're going to bunker down for the weekend.
On Friday September 23, there are 11 hours of road closures in the CBD and central suburbs, followed by 11 hours and 15 minutes of closures on Saturday, and another nine hours on Sunday.
Also on the main race weekend, the closures will stretch much further, taking in part so the northern and southern suburbs at various parts of the day.
It's worth checking for specific road closure times for each road and suburb, but in general the northern suburbs will be affected in the morning and middle part of the day, while the southern suburbs will have road closures during the afternoon.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
