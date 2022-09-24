Like her time trials ride, Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt was a class above the other riders on Saturday.
The big question for most of the junior women's world title was which riders would come in second and third place.
Heading into the final lap Backstedt had opened up an unbeatable 2.23 minute lead over Dutch rider Nienke Vinke, with the peleton a further 15 seconds behind.
French rider Eglantine Rayer beat home Vinke in a sprint to win silver, while Backstedt completed the course in 1.47.05 hours, more than two minutes in front of them both.
Mercury photographers Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean were stationed in Wollongong on Saturday to capture all the best angles.
Flick through the gallery above to see all the action from the second last day of the UCI Road World Championships 2022.
