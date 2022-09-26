The standard of performance over eight days in the 2022 UCI World Road Championships in Wollongong was absolutely excellent.
Everyone who watched will have their best moments, here are my top five.
This 266.9km race, the last event of the world championships program, was an absolute pearler on a technical 266.9km course that attracted an estimated 100,000-plus crowd.
It began with fireworks, with the French team of defending champion Julian Alaphilippe igniting the pace and also splitting the peloton early on the 37km Mount Keira circuit.
The race was won by Belgian Remo Evenepoel, 22, who attacked 26km out on Mount Pleasant, on the second last of 12 circuits of the 17km city loop.
Evenepoel, winner of this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic and recent Vuelta a Espaa, soloed to his win.
The peloton came at 2m:21s, led by Frenchman Christophe Laporte who won the silver, followed by Australian Michael Matthews in third.
Annemeik van Vleuten's victory on a day that saw plenty of rain, wind, sunshine and rainbows, was right out of the box.
The Dutch rider, 39 and who won the world title in 2019 is is one of cycling's super champions.
As impressive as that and how she won was that she did so with a fractured left elbow.
The injury was sustained in a crash soon after the start of Wednesday's 28.2km team time trial mixed relay.
For van Vleuten, who won this year's Giro Donne, the Tour de France Femmes and Spanish Challenge by la Vuelta, it had been a miserable week until Saturday.
To win, she attacked a lead group of nine riders with 800m to go and held off the fast finishing Belgian Lotte Kopecky and Italian Silvia Persico.
Any talk of talk of domination by a rider at the world championships must include the name Zoe Backstedt.
The Welsh rider won the junior women's road race on her 18 th birthday with a 57km solo break.
She did so by more than two minutes over France's Eglantine Rayer and Nienke Vinke of the Netherlands who sprinted for the silver and bronze medals just ahead of the largely diminished peloton.
Backstedt, whose father Magnus and mother Megan are both former cycling champions, showed great maturity at such a young age to handle all the expectation in her.
She is now a world champion in four cycling disciplines. In January, she won the world junior cyclo-cross title.
At the world junior track titles in August, she won the junior Madison with Grace Lester.
She arrived in Australia as the defending junior road champion and then showed that she was ready to win with her victory in the junior time trial.
This is the third year for the team time trial mixed relay event that requires teams of three men and three women.
Despite conjecture about the event, it proved to be a huge success and is exciting.
It also promotes gender equality in cycling.
Switzerland won the gold medal this year from 15 teams. Italy won the silver medal and Australia the bronze.
The big story though was in the Dutch team. Bauke Mollema, a magpie pecking victim earlier in the week, was swooped upon by a seagull.
In the Dutch women's line-up, Annemeik van Vleuten crashed soon after the start and fractured her elbow - placing her women's elite road race start in serious doubt until race day.
We now know how that unfolded.
A brilliant gold medal win in the 34.2km 'race against the clock' by Ellen van Dijk, the Dutch defending champion.
But the big crowd pleaser was Australian Grace Brown who won the silver medal after spending more than an hour in the 'hot seat' as the fastest rider from a 45 strong field; that is, until the van Dijk, the last rider to start, bettered her time.
Brown is also an excellent road racer, and continues to impress with every major championship she races.
The 2019 and current Australian time trial champion, she was fourth in the Olympic Games time trial last year and first in it at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.
Her silver medal this year was the best result in the time trial for Australia since Anna Millward (nee Wilson) placed second in 1999.
It also got the championships off to a positive start.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.