Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Golden afterglow of UCI world road cycling championships: Rupert Guinness

By Rupert Guinness
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annemeik van Vleuten basks in the sunlight of women's road race success on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

The standard of performance over eight days in the 2022 UCI World Road Championships in Wollongong was absolutely excellent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.