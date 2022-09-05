On Saturday I watched the top of the table clash in the rain at PCYC as Wollongong Olympic showed their arch rivals Wollongong United that they will be more than a handful come finals time with the home side coming away with a one-nil victory.
It was a match where the conditions probably suited Olympic a little bit more. What they managed to do well was limiting United's chances in the match.
One player who impressed me was one of Olympics' new signings, Jake Trew, who netted the winner.
Trew has come a long way since he made his first grade debut for the Wolves against Sydney FC in the Australia Cup [formerly FFA Cup] in 2016 back when I was coach.
Trew was a handful for United's defenders on the weekend and managed to be in the right place at the right time when Rick Goodchild whipped in a cross to the back post as he finished off the chance with a header.
He has had a horrid time with injuries since his singular A-League appearance with Western Sydney Wanderers.
He signed with NPL side Blacktown City at the start of this season but struggled for game time.
He is probably too good for IPL level but it is a positive to see him back scoring goals and hopefully a successful stint at Olympic will propel him to further heights.
