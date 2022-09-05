Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Tate Russell suffers an ACL injury during pre-season training with A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:57am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell was looking to cement himself as the starting right-back this A-League season. Picture by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Wollongong local Tate Russell has suffered a brutal setback on the eve of the A-League season, with the fullback suffering an ACL injury during pre-season training with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.