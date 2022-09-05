Wollongong local Tate Russell has suffered a brutal setback on the eve of the A-League season, with the fullback suffering an ACL injury during pre-season training with the Western Sydney Wanderers.
Russell was gearing up for his fifth season with the club, with the former Wollongong Olympic junior now one of the longest serving players at WSW.
WSW coach Mark Rudan said the club would give their full support to Russell.
"It is heartbreaking for us to lose Tate for the upcoming A-Leagues season after such promising pre-season preparations," he said.
"Tate is a resilient and strong young man, and we will do whatever possible to support him in his journey back to full fitness."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
