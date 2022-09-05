The Illawarra Stingrays have finished their season off strongly with two wins within five days against Sydney Olympic and Manly United respectively.
The Stingrays were without a consistent training base for the majority of the season and only played out of their home ground JJ Kelly Park a handful of times.
The team welcomed back Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher for the final few games of the season. Gallagher was unable to play for the side due to her selection for the Young Matildas for the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.
After punching above their weight for the majority of the season, the side finished eighth on the ladder, seven points off Olympic in the finals spots.
The Stingrays will now look to plan for next season.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer.
