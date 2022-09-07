Talitha Kramer is gearing up for her next A-League Women's endeavour after inking a fresh deal with the Brisbane Roar.
Advertisement
The experienced defender - who has been part of the Illawarra Stingrays set-up for over a decade - will join her third top-flight club for the 2022/23 campaign, after previous stints with Western Sydney Wanderers and Wollongong-based Wellington Phoenix last season.
The 30-year-old said she hoped to take on a leadership role at the Roar.
"To get another opportunity to come back into the A-League with Wellington is something I'll be forever grateful for," Kramer said.
"It set me up in a pretty good space to have a great season with the Roar and help out with some of the younger players.
"I took on that leadership role being the most senior player with Wellington. I loved helping out some of the younger girls and they helped me out in the games as well. I'm always happy to help to build a strong squad."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.