Ellen Perez has reached her first ever major semi after the Shellharbour talent and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez survived an epic quarter-final at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Perez and Melichar-Martinez dropped the first set to Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, but fought back to win the thrilling three-hour tie 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 to keep their 2022 US Open women's doubles dream alive.
The no.10 seeds will now prepare to meet the winner of Thursday's quarter-final between Czech pair Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova versus Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos (Mexico).
Perez, who is the world no.26, has now achieved her best ever result at the US Open, beating her previous best of a third-round run in 2019. It will also be her first ever Grand Slam semi-final appearance, topping her quarter-final run alongside Melichar-Martinez at Wimbledon this year.
"I think we were super aggressive, we played on our terms as much as we could," 26-year-old Perez said afterwards.
"Keeping first serve percentage [high] was key and we really just played together, and we fought through the ups and downs."
Perez and Melichar-Martinez have now won eight matches on the trot - and 16 of their past 18 matches - after winning a winning WTA 250 title in Cleveland ahead of the Open.
"We've had a lot of matches which brings us a lot of confidence, but we don't think about the past, we're just trying to think about one point at a time because that's all you can do, thinking," Melichar-Martinez said.
"We're really happy right now, but in a couple of days, we will try and focus on the next one."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
