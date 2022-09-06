Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez reach US Open semi-final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:47am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:25pm
Shellharbour's Ellen Perez (left) and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez celebrate a point during their women's doubles quarter-final at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Wednesday morning (AEDT). Picture by Elsa/Getty Images

Ellen Perez has reached her first ever major semi after the Shellharbour talent and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez survived an epic quarter-final at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

