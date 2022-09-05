The breakout year for Ellen Perez shows no signs of slowing down with the Shellharbour tennis player powering into the US Open quarterfinals with her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
The pair will take on Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) on Wednesday (AEST) after downing No 8 seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 6-3.
The No 10 seeds, who needed only 73 minutes to defeat the Australian Open 2022 finalists, extend their winning streak to seven matches - and they have now won 15 of their past 17 matches.
This is world No 26 Perez's career-best result at the US Open and is her second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, having also made the final eight alongside Melichar-Martinez at Wimbledon this year.
Mitz Perez told the Mercury her daughter was in career best form and keen to continue her hot-streak.
"It's a really exciting time. We knew she had this in her and she is now delivering consistently," Perez said.
"Ellen and Nicole came into this tournament on the back of making the finals at [WTA 1000] Cincinnati and Toronto. Unfortunately they didn't win them but their form has been great.
"The girls have beaten some great teams in recent months. They are working really well together and fingers crossed they go all the way in New York."
Perez said she was too nervous to watch her daughter's last-start win but her husband rated the performance the best he's seen from the 26-year-old.
She just takes things in her stride. We are the ones who boast about her.- Mitz Perez speaking about her daughter Ellen Perez
"He said she was just absolutely on fire and it was probably one of the best matches he has seen where she's just firing from all angles, just playing really well, great doubles tennis," she said.
"I messaged Ellen afterwards but she is pretty casual about things and downplayed it a bit but I could tell she was pretty happy.
"She just takes things in her stride. We are the ones who boast about her.
"She is just doing what she loves doing and gives her best shot every time."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
