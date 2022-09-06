Dapto Canaries have tapped off their title defence in style, taking care of Corrimal Cougars in Round 1 of the Wollongong Touch Premier League.
Down on troops for the opener, the new look Canaries filled with plenty of youth sent a warning to the rest of the competition with an 11-5 victory to open their account, with Brodey Fien scoring a hat trick after just two touchdowns separated the two teams at half time.
"We rucked well all game and that gave us good opportunities to attack off the back. Guys like Brodey and Corey Bamford really took advantage of that, scoring five tries between them," Canaries middle Nicholas Lambert said.
In other Men's round 1 games Jamberoo edged out Albion Park 6-4, Helensburgh pipped Stingrays by one and Thirroul showed it's a team to be reckoned with taking down a highly fancied Wests Illawarra 7-5.
In the Women's Premier League Woonona and Jamberoo couldn't be separated in a rematch of last year's Grand Final. The Superoos took a 3-2 lead to the break, but the Bushrangers turned the tables in the second half. The match finished at 5-5.
Stingrays of Shellaharbour claimed a one try win over Dapto and Corrimal took down Gerringong 8-2.
The 2022 WTA Premier League is shaping to be the biggest in its five-year history, featuring a record eight men's and six women's teams.
