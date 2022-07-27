Wollongong United's fairytale Australia Cup campaign is over after they fell 3-2 to Green Gully on Wednesday night.
In an entertaining and physical affair, the Victorian NPL powerhouse twice fought back from a goal down to claim victory in front of more than 1300 fans at Ian McLennan Park.
In a see-sawing contest, Joshua Hope's goal midway through the second half proved the difference.
Green Gully's earlier goals were scored by Alex Salmon and Gianluca Iannucci, while Mitsuo Yamada and Bailey Babarovski found the back of the net for the hosts.
The result means that United's dream Cup run ends in the national round of 32. The Football South Coast club had already created history when they become the first grassroots association team to reach this stage of the competition.
"It was a very disappointing end to the game for us. I thought we matched them for the whole 90 minutes but in the end, they showed a bit of class to get two quality goals and the third one. To get up twice in a game is why it's so disappointing because we've got to close out those moments, but in the end, we couldn't," United captain Danny Lazarevski said.
"I thought the crowd tonight was amazing, it was a great turnout. I'm very proud of the boys, the journey we went on to get to the round of 32 was amazing. Hopefully someone else from the (Illawarra Premier) League can do it again, and we can continue to show support for the community.
"Our journey ended tonight, but we'll continue on with our league."
The hosts were physical from the outset, with Klime Sekutkoski receiving a yellow card following a strong challenge inside the first five minutes. Soon after, United's Sean Thomas had the first real opportunity, with his long-range roost skimming the cross bar.
A crucial moment came when United's Kyah Jovanovski was taken down by Green Gully goalkeeper Liam Driscoll inside the box. Driscoll received a yellow for the challenge.
From the spot, Yamada made no mistake to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage after 19 minutes.
Yamada almost doubled that lead approaching the 40-minute mark. From a free kick outside the box, the talented midfielder forced Driscoll to palm away the ball.
However, it was the visitors who hit the scoreboard next, with Salmon sliding the ball past United gloveman Jacob Madden to equalise in the 41st minute.
The score remained 1-1 at halftime.
Green Gully ramped up the pressure early in the second half and looked to have been rewarded when Nahuel Bonada's header found the back of the net, however, the striker was ruled off side.
On the counter-attack, United were able to capitalise on a loose ball inside the box, with Babarovski scrambling to poke the ball home in the 58th minute to take a 2-1 lead.
However, the home fan's joy was short lived, with Iannucci putting a stunning strike from outside the box into the top left corner just minutes later to draw level at 2-2.
The visitors then turned the game on its head when Hope found space at the back and beat the goalkeeper to score in the 65th minute.
Nine minutes later, United looked to have equalised when a dangerous cross found Jeremy Flanagan inside the box, but his shot shaved over the bar.
At the other end, Green Gully appeared to have extended their lead, but great desperation on the goal line from Babarovski saved the hosts from conceding their fourth.
United continued to press hard in the dying stages but were unable to find an equaliser, as the visitors prevailed 3-2.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
