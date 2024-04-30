Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Five Islands Rd set for major changes to 'activate' BlueScope site

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 30 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Politicians and BlueScope executives announced the transport plan on Tuesday and (insert) how the site could look once complete. Picture by Adam McLean/Supplied
Politicians and BlueScope executives announced the transport plan on Tuesday and (insert) how the site could look once complete. Picture by Adam McLean/Supplied

An upgrade to the busy Five Islands Road will be the front door for the expected 30,000 workers who will make the daily commute to their future offices on what is now surplus land around the BlueScope steelworks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.