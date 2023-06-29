Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope reveals plan for 30,000 to work on surplus lands

By Connor Pearce
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:53pm
BlueScope hopes to see 30,000 people working on its lands around Port Kembla in a return to the heyday of employment at the steelworks in the 1970s.

