Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

BlueScope releases masterplan for surplus lands at Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impressions of the Port Kembla industrial site by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels.
Artist's impressions of the Port Kembla industrial site by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels.

Stand atop a former blast furnace, while overlooking a Google-style office campus next to Cringila.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.