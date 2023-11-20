Stand atop a former blast furnace, while overlooking a Google-style office campus next to Cringila.
That's the vision released today in BlueScope's masterplan for 200 hectares of surplus lands around the Port Kembla steelworks.
Developed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the plans released on Monday, November 20, are the result of 18 months of site visits, consultations and design work.
Visuals show a new amphitheatre surrounding the No. 1 blast furnace, first lit in 1928, and the plans include futuristic offices surrounded by large amounts of green space.
BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said the company would retain 70 per cent of the existing building floor space, to link the new vision with the site's history.
"As we fast approach our 100-year anniversary of steelmaking here in Port Kembla, we are acutely aware of the cultural and historical significance of this site, one of the largest manufacturing sites in Australia," he said.
The large, blue-roofed warehouses to the south of Five Islands Road will remain, with the space in between filled in with angular glass and steel buildings.
Clean energy, technology and research firms could end up situated in these complexes.
And on Monday night, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TAFE NSW for a "Super TAFE" to be included in the site.
Under the MoU, TAFE NSW and BlueScope will work together over the coming six months to explore the establishment of a flagship training campus on the site.
"In light of BlueScope's master plan for surplus land at its Port Kembla site, a unique opportunity has arisen for both parties to forge closer ties," Minister for Skills TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said.
BlueScope has previously said it hopes to turn the lands into a hub for advanced manufacturing as well as education and training, and aims to add tens of thousands of jobs to the site and contribute $5 billion to gross regional product, according to preliminary modelling by Deloitte.
"Our flag on the hill over the coming decades is to see 30,000 people working on this site in all sorts of new industries and services. That'll take us back to the heyday of the Port Kembla Steelworks," Mr Vassella said.
The plan aims to keep 60 per cent of the site as open parklands and green spaces.
With the masterplan complete, the company will conduct further community consultation, commercial studies and determine infrastructure requirements.
"As the master plan unfolds, BlueScope looks forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders, the community, and government bodies to bring this transformative vision to life," Mr Vassella said.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the masterplan will open doors for the community.
"The potential to incorporate a new 'super TAFE' on the surplus BlueScope land is an exciting opportunity for the Illawarra," he said.
"Getting a great education opens up so many opportunities for people, this partnership has the potential to be so beneficial to our local community."
