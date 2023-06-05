Illawarra Mercury
Green hydrogen production key to Illawarra's green steel future

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:04pm
BlueScope's steelworks in the Illawarra. Close proximity to renewable energy generation needed for green hydrogen will be key to the transition to green steel. Picture by Anna Warr
BlueScope's steelworks in the Illawarra. Close proximity to renewable energy generation needed for green hydrogen will be key to the transition to green steel. Picture by Anna Warr

Access to vast quantities of renewable energy will be key for the Illawarra to produce green steel, and areas where steelmaking hasn't occurred in the past but that are blessed with the potential for renewable energy could arise as competitors to the Illawarra's dominance of Australian steelmaking, new research has found.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

