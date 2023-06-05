The troubled Crownview Apartments will remain empty for another six months after owners had been expecting to move in during April.
The 20-storey tower on Crown Street near Wollongong Hospital has sat empty months while apartment owners - some of whom bought in more than six years ago - wait to move in.
In February they were told that they would be able to move into Crownview in April.
But that deadline came and went, with owners being notified last week that the apartment block would remain empty until November.
"It is very disappointing that the occupancy certificate date has been further delayed, although it is not unusual that projects like our size being audited by the Office of the Building Commissioner," the letter from developer Crownview Investments to owners stated.
That audit found a "serious defect" in a load-bearing column thickened with high-strength concrete, which Building Commissioner David Chandler said indicated it was "structurally inadequate".
The discovery saw the apartments slapped with a prohibition order in December, meaning no occupancy certificate can be issued until the faults are rectified - that order is still in force.
Builder Piety Group is responsible for fixing the defects, and the letter to owners stated work on a "mechanical compound" also needs to be completed as well as getting various certifications, including waterproofing.
"The builder has to get the defects rectified before the occupancy certificate could be issued by the Office of the Building Commissioner," the letter stated.
"They have factored this into the new occupancy certificate date for November 4, 2023."
The letter also said Crownview Investments viewed the discovery of these faults "very positively" because it avoided any "future headaches" for purchasers if they were found after settlement.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
