Port Kembla at centre of Ross Garnaut's superpower vision

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 5:35pm
Ross Garnaut said Port Kembla would be central to Australia's future as an industrial powerhouse producing vast quantities of green steel.
The architect of some of Australia's most ambitious policies on tackling climate change has outlined a vision for Port Kembla at the heart of Australia's transition to becoming a renewable energy "superpower", but has said steelmaker BlueScope needs to pick up the pace or get left behind.

