It's a massive weekend for football fans in the Illawarra.
Due to the on-going wet weather, all Illawarra Premier League and Illawarra District League games are taking place at the region's only synthetic field, Ian McLennan Park.
Read more: The beautiful game still has ugly side
Yesterday in the District League, University caused a boilover, beating Shell Cove 3-2 whilst league champions Helensburgh booked a spot in the grand final, beating Unanderra 3-2.
Join us for all of today's IPL action via live blog.
First up, at 1:15pm, league champions Wollongong United will take on Wollongong Olympic for a spot in the grand final.
Following that, Bulli will take on the red-hot Cringila with a spot in a grand final qualifier next weekend.
Catch up with all the action here with our live blog below.
Please be patient, the blog may take a moment to load.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.