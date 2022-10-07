At the dawn of a new A-League season, disgraceful fascist gestures from a section of Sydney United supporters at the Australia Cup should not disrupt the mission for further expansion, or a national second division.
Instead it should sharpen the focus to ensure the Australian Professional Leagues make the right moves when decisions are made about who joins and how it works.
Let's not discount Sydney United from the process, they have a rich and storied history, including a fierce rivalry with NSW National Premier League rivals Wollongong Wolves.
As with other clubs born from a particular cultural background, United can be proud of the Croatian roots, as does South Coast United in the Illawarra Premier League.
But let's face it, life bans handed to two supporters for Hitler saluting and songs associated with facism is not only shocking, worrying and abhorrent, it also leaves a disappointing aftertaste to what should have been a celebration of a second-tier team making the big stage.
Thankfully Football Australia took action.
The issues which troubled the old NSL may still live on today, but the A-League and Australia Cup need to remain open, respectful, multi-cultural stages, a reflection of how football was built in this nation thanks to large groups of migrants and refugees since the world wars.
With scrutiny comes accountability, transparency and respectability in the eyes of the public.
"Football Australia is also expecting to today receive submissions from Sydney United 58 FC in respect to a show-cause notice issued in respect to certain crowd behaviour during the Australia Cup 2022 Final," a statement read.
"Football Australia is committed to promoting a safe and enjoyable environment for all Australians engaging with football, where the rights, dignity and worth of every person are properly respected."
This now translates to how the APL will maintain integrity in football while welcoming new clubs into the fabled National Second Division, which has been flagged for next year but is much more likely to be established in 2024, with any luck.
The door to further expansion to the A-League has remained open, but in terms of the Wollongong Wolves, a spot in the second-tier appears a more realistic prospect.
While ever the carrot is there, the Wolves can only continue to chase it.
Speaking of scrutiny, in recent weeks Mercury colleagues Jordan Warren and Josh Bartlett have been criticised for entirely fair and accurate reporting.
In Bartlett's case, it was a story on Coniston coach Rob Jonovski, who lashed out at a referee's performance, later apologised but was handed a lengthy suspension as a result.
While officials are vital to any sport, it is not our job to censor the on-record comments of a senior coach at a club of a major competition.
This week Warren was told by Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos and president Peter Vrtkosvki declared they would not speak to the Mercury, in a misguided protest to players being suspended before Sunday's grand final qualifier with Olympic.
The Mercury doesn't hand down the punishments, nor the timing or circumstances of them, but in any sporting competition, bans being delivered to five players, before the biggest game of the year, is always a legitimate story.
In contrast, Olympic coach Matt Bailey handled the situation with class, determined to keep the focus on finals success despite missing two players because of the heated full-time face-off with United, the last times the two clubs met.
Wollongong United were content to soak in the glow of our coverage of their Australia Cup run to the last 32, but when suspensions were dished out, we're suddenly the bad guys.
As always, the scrutiny-adverse Football South Coast tried to deflect attention, rather than back the decision-making of the tribunal panel.
