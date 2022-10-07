Illawarra Mercury
Comment

Football Australia succeeds where South Coast, Wollongong United fail to deliver in accountability

By Tim Barrow
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:35am, first published 6:00am
Al Hassan Toure scores for Macarthur FC in the Australia Cup final. Picture by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At the dawn of a new A-League season, disgraceful fascist gestures from a section of Sydney United supporters at the Australia Cup should not disrupt the mission for further expansion, or a national second division.

