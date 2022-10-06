The Helensburgh Thistle have absolutely dominated the District League this season, amounting 18 wins and failing to lose a game this season, but that means little when it comes to finals football, according to Unanderra Hearts coach Rod Williams.
The prize for victory on the weekend is a spot in the grand final in two weeks time.
Williams said that Helensburgh had been fully deserving of their league title, saying they have been the best team in the competition by far over the regular season.
Williams said despite the side suffering two losses to Helensburgh this season - one 2-0 result and one 8-3 smashing - he felt that both games could have gone either way if things had gone differently on the day.
"Last time they beat us 8-3 but they had a period of 10 minutes where they scored four goals where we completely switched off," he said.
"It was probably four of the worst goals I've ever conceded as a coach in 20 years.
"Then earlier in the season we lost 2-0 but we dominated them for about 30-40 minutes of the game, but credit to them they came out in the second half and put on a good performance," he said.
Williams said that despite the side's inconsistencies, all it take is for the side to show up on the day and put on their performance of the season against Helensburgh.
"As I said to the boys, we've got nothing to lose and everything to gain," he said.
"The pressure is on them," he said.
"As a coach they would not want to lose, they would want to keep that unbeaten run going and for us, as I've said to the boys, just go out there and play your game.
"If we turn up then they will get a fright there is no doubt about that," Williams said.
In the other final in the District League, Shell Cove will take on University.
