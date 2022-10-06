Due to the on-going rain that has affected the region, Football South Coast has made the decision to play all of it's men's Premier League and District League games at the only synthetic pitch in the area, Ian McLennan Park.
All District League youth, reserve and first grade games will be held on Saturday whilst all Premier League grades will be held at the ground on Sunday.
We have already seen the football calendar extend beyond it's usual September finish due to the rain.\
HERE ARE THE REVISED FIXTURE TIMES
District League (Saturday 8 October)
9.00am - Berkeley Sports v University FC (Youth Grade)
11.00am - Thirroul FC v University FC (Second Grade)
1.15pm - Shell Cove v University FC (First Grade)
3.30pm - Helensburgh v Unanderra Hearts (First Grade)
5.45pm - Helensburgh v Unanderra Hearts (Second Grade)
7.45pm - Thirroul v Helensburgh (Youth Grade)
Premier League (Sunday 9 October)
9.00am - Coniston v Wollongong United (Youth Grade)
11.00am - Wollongong United v Coniston (Second Grade)
1.15pm - Wollongong United v Wollongong Olympic (First Grade)
3.30pm - Bulli v Cringila Lions (First Grade)
5.45pm - Bulli v Port Kembla (Second Grade)
7.45pm - Cringila Lions v Port Kembla (Youth Grade)
