Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Ian McLennan Park to host all Illawarra Premier League and Illawarra Distric League finals games this weekend

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just four teams out of the top five remain in the IPL after Cringila beat Coniston last weekend. Picture by Robert Peet

Due to the on-going rain that has affected the region, Football South Coast has made the decision to play all of it's men's Premier League and District League games at the only synthetic pitch in the area, Ian McLennan Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.