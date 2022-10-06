Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Updated

Five banned for Wollongong United and Olympic Illawarra Premier League grand final qualifier

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:08am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Lazarevski (left) and Rick Goodchild. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Five players have been banned for Sunday's Illawarra Premier League grand final qualifier between heavyweight clubs Wollongong United and Olympic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.