It's crunch time in the Illawarra Premier League and for both Bulli and Cringila, the only way to keep their season alive and push for a grand final is to win on Sunday at Ian McLennan Park.
The two sides will take each other on in the elimination semi final for a chance to face the loser of the Wollongong United vs Wollongong Olympic qualifying final, which will be one game away from the big dance at WIN Stadium.
Despite the fact that Cringila are full of confidence, Bulli are the only team to have beaten the Lions twice this season.
It's a fact that Lions coach Isko Atanasoski has not forgotten. He told the Mercury that whilst the team were in a rich vein of form, they know exactly the quality that they will be up against on Sunday.
"We're very careful not to over-do it [their confidence]," he said.
"When it becomes arrogance and complacency then that becomes dangerous.
"Yes we are confident but we know that Bulli are a very good team and have done very well in the competition.
Asked how his side was going to topple Bulli at Ian McLennan Park, Atanasoski had a simple answer.
"Give it to AK [in-form goalscorer Anthony Krsteski," he laughed.
"We'll keep doing the same thing that has been successful for us over the last 10 weeks and that's working hard, working for each other and playing to our strengths.
"If Bulli can't figure those strengths out I'm not going to tell them but finals is a different kettle of fish.
"For us and Bulli now it's the last bite of the cherry, do-or-die," he said.
The big doubt for Bulli is whether or not their talisman Ben McDonald will be fit enough for the game.
The captain and top-goalscorer for the side missed the team's loss to Olympic last weekend due to an injury.
"It's touch-and-go at the moment with Ben," he said.
"I'm not too sure [if he will play] to be honest. He was there [at training] on Tuesday but he didn't do much.
"Obviously it would be a big advantage to have him in the team but it gives someone else the opportunity to do something for the team.
"The boys know it's always been the squad we have had all year and unfortunately in the last few weeks our numbers have come down with injuries.
"I think whoever comes in, if Benny doesn't play, I'm more than confident they will come in and contribute to the team," Miranda said.
