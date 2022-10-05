Illawarra Mercury
The Matildas looking to get some wins on the board in their pre-World Cup friendlies

Updated October 5 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:30am
Shellharbour's Foord was one of the better players on the park in the Matildas' recent friendly in Sydney against Canada. Picture by Getty Images

Results on the field of late for the Matildas have made for unfortunate viewing and while Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord said they do not mean all that much as the side prepares to host the World Cup next year, the team were hungry to get some wins in their upcoming friendlies against South Africa and Denmark.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

