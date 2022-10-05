Results on the field of late for the Matildas have made for unfortunate viewing and while Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord said they do not mean all that much as the side prepares to host the World Cup next year, the team were hungry to get some wins in their upcoming friendlies against South Africa and Denmark.
Australia suffered two losses to reigning gold medallists Canada in Brisbane and Sydney just last month.
Foord returned from an injury in the latter of the two games, playing in front of a big crowd at the new Allianz Stadium. The experienced winger put on a phenomenal performance in Sydney, turning her defenders inside and out on a number of occasions where in the first half at least, the Matildas put on one of, if not their best, performance in the Tony Gustavsson-reign.
Foord was replaced in the second half in a pre-planned substitution to manage her injury as the side surrendered a 1-0 lead at the break to lose 2-1.
The Matildas will have the chance to get some wins on the board when they take on South Africa in London on Saturday before travelling to take on Denmark in Viborg just a few days later.
With only a handful on international windows left before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, held in the middle of next year, Foord told the Mercury that whilst friendly results don't really matter, the side was hungry to get some wins on the board to boost confidence.
"The time is limited and we only get such a short window every month," she said.
"This camp has been really good so far [being in Europe] allows us to prepare earlier than normal.
"I don't think these [friendly] results looking into the World Cup play any factor. Obviously the feeling as footballers is we go out on the pitch and want to win every game so when it doesn't go as well as we planned it's disappointing," Foord said.
The Arsenal forward said being in front of their home crowd in their recent Canada friendlies gave them a taste of what it will be like during the World Cup next year.
"I think it is always an advantage for the home nation to host the World Cup," she said.
"We will have people everywhere that we know wherever we are across the country so we definitely feel that when we're out on the pitch we hope that [the Australian support] drives us to go deep into the competition."
In unfortunate news for the side, experienced forward Kyah Simon looks set to miss out on next year's Cup with an ACL injury.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
