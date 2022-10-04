So we've covered the Melbourne teams pretty well, let's shift our attention across the ditch. Our readers would be familiar with the Phoenix, with the squad having spent the entire 2021/22 campaign based in Wollongong due to COVID. Wellington have been in and around that top six mix in recent years, and the likes of livewire David Ball and Clayton Lewis are going around again in the yellow and black. They will also get to actually play all home games in New Zealand now. Jordan, are you excited about Ufuk Talay's side heading into a new A-League season?

