The aftermath of Australia's winter sport codes such as the NRL and AFL means only one thing for the nation's football fans, the start of the A-League Men's season.
And after the world's longest football off-season, it is time to talk football again.
For fans in the Wollongong region, it means watching out for the Illawarra's next big stars.
The most notable Illawarra product playing in the competition is Western Sydney's Tate Russell, however he will be missing this season due to an ACL injury.
Wollongong will be represented on the field by Newcastle Jets skipper Matt Jurman, however eyes will be firmly planted on former Wolves youth product, Ruben Zadkovich who will be entering his first full year of coaching at Perth Glory, according to his former Sydney FC teammate and Mercury columnist, Jacob Timpano.
Zadkovich was handed a poisoned chalice last season when he was employed as the interim Glory coach following the sacking of Richard Garcia.
He was handed an extremely youthful squad, following the public failure of marquee signing Daniel Sturridge and an array of injuries affecting their side including their then captain Brandon O'Neill only playing a handful of games.
WInning just one out of 11 games, Zadkovich was given a 'free pass' by the Glory board and fans alike, with both giving sympathy to a man who had been handed an impossible task.
This year will be different.
"It's his first full season in charge and he has recruited quite well," Timpano said.
"He's also recruited some experienced staff around him which I think is going to put him in good stead.
"He was probably on a highway to nothing when he took over last year, not just with the squad but the COVID-19 challenges for Perth Glory.
"But he's had a chance now to make a mark with his signings, his staff and a full pre-season under his belt.
"It's his opportunity now to stamp his authority as a coach," he said.
Zadkovich has made some decent signings during the transfer window, mainly looking to the future with purchases such as former Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar attacker Luke Ivanovic and Young Socceroos midfielder Zach Duncan.
Perhaps the biggest signing for the Glory is experienced Tunisian winger Salim Khelifi, who for the sake of Zadkovich, needs to fire on all cylinders.
Timpano believes that the title challenges will come from the usual suspects.
He believes all the Sydney-based teams - Sydney FC, Western Sydney and Macarthur - will all be there come the business end of the season.
There's a bit of added spice in the Sydney derby this season.
Similar to how we saw in the past where then-Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne transferred to Sydney and then-Sydney goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic made his move to Western Sydney, this season there was an even bigger swap.
Sydney FC legend and two-time Johnny Warren Medal winner, Milos Ninkovic, controversially signed with the Wanderers after a public falling out with the club over citizenship concerns.
Just weeks later, former Wanderers skipper and EPL player Jack Rodwell moved the other way, signing to play in sky blue in 2022-2023.
Timpano said whilst the Sydney derby would be as competitive as always, he has a keen eye on round one, where his former team will take on Melbourne Victory in the 'big blue'.
The Victory were one game away from the big dance last season and coach Tony Popovic has added former Manchester United legend Nani to his roster.
Looking back during his playing days, Timpano said matches with Victory were always heated and this will be no different this weekend.
"In the early days there were the games that even though it wasn't a derby geographically, with Victory having Kevin Muscat leading the way and players like Archie Thompson and Danny Allsopp in their side, the Victory games had that extra spice," he said.
"Adding the big crowds to it and they were always two of the better teams of the competition, it was always a highlight of mine.
"And obviously Steve Corica is still at the helm at Sydney so he will be very much up for the game on Saturday," he said.
Timpano believes that the Wanderers recruitment under Mark Rudan has them on a very good trajectory to turn their recent form slump around and finals hiatus around.
Then you have the Australia Cup winners Macarthur, who have had a new lease of life under first-time coach and former Sydney FC talisman Dwight Yorke, who seems so far at least to have rejuvenated the young career of Socceroo hopeful Daniel Arzani.
Led Ulises Davila, the Bulls will be a daunting prospect for most sides, says Timpano.
Then how can you count out the defending champions Western United?
"They are [going under the radar]," Timpano said.
"They probably haven't had the best pre-season or [Australia] Cup run but they are the defending champions so I'm sure they will start the season well and be as competitive as last season under John Aloisi.
"I think this season we will see and improved Wanderers, Sydney's last season wasn't great but I think their recruits are going to put them in the mix," he said.
"I think the three Sydney teams will all have good seasons.
"The competition is always close and I expect it to be no different this season."
The A-League Men's will begin on Friday, with a grand final rematch between Melbourne City and Western United. There will be a triple header on Saturday, with Brisbane taking on Macarthur, an 'F3 derby' with the Mariners taking on the Jets and then the 'Big Blue' at the new Allianz Stadium
On Sunday, Wellington will return to their spiritual home, Westpac Stadium, to take on Adelaide whilst the Wanderers will host the Glory in the final game.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
