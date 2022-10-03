As the school athletics season starts to near completion, a number of Athletics Wollongong athletes have done outstandingly well at high-end carnivals.
At the recent MacKillop Catholic Primary School Carnival, 12-year-old Ginger Siasat came second in a very slick 100m event in 13.73s and also was part of the victorious St Peter and Paul Kiama senior girls relay team who won their final in 55.34s. Austin Craig, 12, who attends the same school came a very close second in the 800m in 2.24.00s. The NSW Combined Independent Schools Carnival was also recently held at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre. In the 12 years girls high jump, the surprise was the second place by Sophie Howarth with a 1.44m jump which was a significant personal best after only a few weeks of high jump training.
Jessica Quilter-Jones in the girls 17-19 age group won double silver. The first was in the 400m (1.01.11s) and the second in the 800m (2.32.31s).
Harry Keats made serious short work of the boys 12-13 primary 200m by coming first in 26.00s, which was 0.94s ahead of second. In the 800m, Keats first set a new record at 2.09.86, more than 12 seconds ahead of second place. In the 1500m he was first in 4.41.31, which was 7.31s over second. In the boys 13 years, Tristan Swinbourne was third in discus (23.73m) and sixth in javelin (17.92).
Maiya Hewitt in the girls 13 years category got better as the distance became longer. In the 100m she was third (13.13s), 200m second (26.30s) and the 400m first (59.67s). Hewitt was the only sub 60 in her age group. She came first in the long jump (5.24m) and set a new record in the triple jump (10.97m).
Cheyannah Hall in the girls 12-13 high jump came sixth with 1.38m while Holly Rea in the girls 15 years group smashed the record in the 100m, setting a new one at 12.15s, and also smashed the 200m record with a 25.12s run. Ella Hewitt in the girls 15 years triple jump came first with 10.86m.
The Athletics NSW All Schools Carnival was also held at the end of September. Athletics Wollongong had a huge contingent of 40 of their best high school athletes compete over four days.
The club's results were quite extensive so, as such, Athletics Wollongong's next report will cover their excellent performances.
Meanwhile, one of the club's top open class male sprinters Sam Zustovich showed another side to his speed skills by being selected as a part of the Australian team at the recent World Lifesaving Championships In Riccone, Italy. Zustovich had a superb meet, winning silver in the beach sprints, gold in the flags and was a part of the seventh-placed beach relay team.
Beaton Park has had a special weekend track entry fee ($2) for athletes five to 18 years of age to try out their track skills for each weekend of the school holidays. This weekend is the only weekend left for this offer.
One of NSW's best pole vault training groups meets on the eastern side of the track on Sundays from 8.30am, if the weather is fine. Feel free to ask about pole vaulting if interested.
The club's first meet for the new season is on October 12 starting at 5.30am. To find out more, visit the Athletics Wollongong website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.