At the recent MacKillop Catholic Primary School Carnival, 12-year-old Ginger Siasat came second in a very slick 100m event in 13.73s and also was part of the victorious St Peter and Paul Kiama senior girls relay team who won their final in 55.34s. Austin Craig, 12, who attends the same school came a very close second in the 800m in 2.24.00s. The NSW Combined Independent Schools Carnival was also recently held at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre. In the 12 years girls high jump, the surprise was the second place by Sophie Howarth with a 1.44m jump which was a significant personal best after only a few weeks of high jump training.

