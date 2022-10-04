Illawarra Mercury
Breaking

Ben Hunt and Holli Wheeler secure St George Illawarra's major honours

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:29am, first published 9:45am
Captain Ben Hunt has capped a superb season by winning the Dragons Medal. Picture by Anna Warr

Amid speculation about his playing future, Ben Hunt's legacy at St George Illawarra continues to grow after the no 7. clinched his second successive Dragons Medal on Tuesday night.

