Amid speculation about his playing future, Ben Hunt's legacy at St George Illawarra continues to grow after the no 7. clinched his second successive Dragons Medal on Tuesday night.
Hunt received the Players' Player honour - as well as the Red V Members Player of the Year award - at the club's annual presentation night in Pyrmont. It comes just one day after the Dragons captain was rewarded for his strong 2022 by being called up to the Kangaroos squad for the World Cup.
Hunt's future in Wollongong has been a constant discussion point since St George Illawarra missed the NRL finals. However, it's understood both parties are closing to agreeing on a two-year extension.
Joining Hunt as a two-time winner of the Dragons Medal was NRLW forward Holli Wheeler, who also secured the award in 2018.
Tuesday night was a special occasion for St George Illawarra, who handed out a full complement of men's and women's awards for the first time in three years.
Prop Blake Lawrie received the Immortals Trophy for the second time in his career, which is awarded to someone who demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication in all aspects of rugby leage, while winger Mat Feagai - who will represent Samoa at this year's World Cup - received the Geoff Selby Memorial Trophy as the club's best emerging talent. The award is named in honour of the late Steelers and Dragons player.
Dragons NRLW captain Kezie Apps claimed the inaugural Women's Premiership Members Player of the Year award, while Taliah Fuimaono received the NRLW Coach's Award from Jamie Soward. Front-rower Tara McGrath-West claimed the first-ever NRLW Emerging Talent Award following a breakout 2022 campaign.
Other major awardees were performance analyst Jason Streat (Club Person of the Year); Zac Herring won the Paul McGregor Trophy as Jersey Flegg Player of the Year, Jaiden Hunt picked up the club's NSW Cup Player of the Year; and departing Red V forward Jackson Ford received the NSW Cup Coach's Award. Ford, 24, is set to leave Wollongong in the coming weeks after signing a fresh two-year deal with the Warriors last week.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
