Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong's Sam Goodman out to make rival eat his words on Nikita Tszyu undercard

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:42am, first published October 6 2022 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman has lapped up the pre-fight banter with opponent Jason Cooper ahead of their bout in Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It takes more than scripted barbs to rile Sam Goodman, but the Albion Park product has welcomed the smack talk of rival Jason Cooper ahead of their showdown in Newcastle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.