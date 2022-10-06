Jayden Sullivan remains part of St George Illawarra's long-term plans despite the 21-year-old officially requesting a release on Thursday.
The move comes in the wake of skipper Ben Hunt inking a two-year contract extension, keeping him in the Red V until the end of 2025.
Sullivan's current Dragons deal also runs until the end of 2025, but the Illawarra product is now eyeing a regular NRL spot elsewhere, now Hunt has made his call.
It was a position his team had made clear to the club as it negotiated an extension that would see Hunt blocking the Wests Devils junior's NRL path. Barring injury, the situation remains after Hunt extended his stay in Wollongong on a deal worth a reported $1.8 million over two years, taking him past 300 NRL games.
Canterbury have shown interest in Sullivan, the second of the Dragons' youngsters to request a release from a multi-year deal in the last month, after Dapto junior Tyrell Sloan also sought to set aside his contract that runs to the end of 2024, while pursued by the Dolphins.
The club knocked back that request and the Mercury understands it remains just as committed to Sullivan for the long-term.
Junior stars with the Illawarra Steelers, the wantaway pair have long been mooted as future stars of the joint-venture, but have had their progress stalled this season.
Since debuting in the final round of the 2020 season, Sullivan has started just one game in his preferred No.7 jumper, with 12 of his 15 games coming at hooker or as a bench dummy-half.
Sloan began the year at fullback, but was dropped after a round-three loss to Cronulla, before being recalled for a lone game against the Titans in Magic Round.
Coach Anthony Griffin subsequently opted for Cody Ramsey in the No.1 jumper, with Sloan dropped to reserve grade, before finishing the season on the wing amid a host of injuries and a reported rift with the coach.
Hunt told News Corp. on Thursday he hasn't had an "in-depth conversation" with Sullivan, but would like see the local product remain with the club, though he would "fully back" him should he secure a first-grade opportunity elsewhere.
Hunt has fiercely backed Griffin who is off-contract and heading into next season under a mountain of pressure after two poor seasons that have seen the club finish well off the top-eight pace.
It will also see plenty of pressure fall on Hunt's shoulders given the club risks losing two of its brightest stars to keep him in Wollongong past his 35th birthday.
While less than his current $1.1 million annual pay packet, the still lucrative deal will tie-down much of the club's salary cap over the next three years.
While 2022 was undoubtedly the skipper's best season on the individual front, the club has reached the finals just once in his five-year stay.
After inking the deal Hunt said next season "has to be" the year the Dragons return to September footy.
"It's a funny one to reflect on. I'm really proud and happy with how I've played this season but we didn't make the finals, so it's disappointing in that regard," he told the Dragons website.
"I'd trade in myself playing well to play in the finals any year. Personally I really want to get us to get back into those finals and next year has to be the year."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
