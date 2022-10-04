Dragons pair receive late Jillaroos' World Cup call-up

The announcement came a day later than expected, but Dragons custodian Emma Tonegato has booked her ticket to the Women's Rugby League World Cup.
The St George Illawarra fullback was a surprise omission when the initial Jillaroos squad was named on Monday, however, she received a late call-up on Tuesday afternoon following the withdrawal of Knights star Tamika Upton due to a calf injury.
Fellow premiership-winner Millie Boyle has also pulled out of the squad due to work commitments, with her place taken by Dragons forward Shaylee Bent. Tonegato and Bent's selections mean there are now six Red V players in the squad, with the pair joining Kezie Apps, Keeley Davis, Holli Wheeler and Taliah Fuimaono in the green and gold.
"We had to make some difficult decisions in selecting this team but we have faith every player selected will do our country proud," Jillaroos coach Brad Donald said.
"We can't wait to travel to England as we look to retain the World Cup trophy."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
