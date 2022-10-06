Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sims, Lucas plotting Tszyu card double-act

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Lucas (left) will work the corner of protege Ashleigh Sims before taking the ring himself just hours later on No Limit's Super Saturday card this weekend in Newcastle. Picture by Robert Peet

One is heading into a self-described "last dance", the other is just getting started, but Mark Lucas and Ashleigh Sims are looking to make an in-ring impression on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.