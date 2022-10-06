Illawarra Mercury
Hawks see off game Phoenix in the absence of star import Justin Robinson

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 8:21am
Illawarra will be without star import Justin Robinson for Saturday's road clash with Perth, and possibly beyond, but they'll head west on a win after seeing off the Phoenix 85-72 in Wollongong on Thursday.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

