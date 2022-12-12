He may be a main stay in the Thunder side, but Nathan McAndrew feels like he has a new lease on life after it was announced he will be joined by "little brother" Blake Nikitaras for their upcoming Big Bash League campaign.
As reported by the Mercury late last week, the Sydney franchise announced on Monday that the Oak Flats junior - son of former NSW and Western Australian left-arm quick Steve - will join them for the 2022/23 BBL.
It continues the opening batter's impressive rise this year, which has included securing his first state contract with NSW and making his Sheffield Shield debut.
The 22-year-old will now navigate his way through his maiden BBL season and is likely to call on former fellow Oak Flats Rats all-rounder McAndrew for support, who is preparing for his eighth campaign with the Thunder.
"I'm stoked that Blake's on board with us, he's like a little brother to me," McAndrew told the Mercury.
"I grew up playing a couple of games with his old man at the Oak Flats Rats when I was about 15 or 16 back home, so I've known his family for a long time. And I've known Blake since he was nine or 10 years old, running around the club when we were playing, or he was playing backyard cricket outside the fence with his brother.
"He's an amazing player now, he's already got some opportunities in the Sheffield Shield and looks good. We've obviously got high quality opening batters, so it's going to be difficult for him to get a game, but I have no doubt he's going to be like a sponge with guys like Alex Hales and David Warner when he gets back.
"Hopefully we can get on a few away trips together and I'll get to spend a bit of time with him as well."
I'm stoked that Blake's on board with us, he's like a little brother to me.- - Nathan McAndrew
McAndrew himself heads into this BBL campaign full of confidence after having a strong start to the Sheffield Shield season.
The 29-year-old right-arm paceman has been one of South Australia's top bowlers, picking up 11 wickets, while also averaging more than 35 with the bat.
So what's been the key to his good form? McAndrew believes it comes down to the lessons he learned from a stint with Warwickshire in the English County Cricket competition earlier this year.
It has the Illawarra talent primed to make his mark for the Thunder, who launch their campaign against the Stars on Tuesday night.
"I'm starting to get a bit of experience under my belt. Last year was obviously my first season of first-class cricket, but I've certainly felt pretty comfortable at the level," McAndrew said.
"This season, I came in with a lot of confidence after going over to England to play County Cricket, which was an amazing experience. Being able to do that kind of thing instead of just running around in the nets all off-season and pre-season was really enjoyable, and I felt like I came in [to the Shield season] fit and ready to go. I then had a couple of niggles injury-wise, which held me back a bit, but the last couple of games I've been fit and firing, and back to my best.
"This is now my eighth season at the Thunder, which is something I'm obviously very grateful for. I always try do my job for the team, whether that's bowling at the back end of the power play or taking the new ball.
"I try to add as much value with the bat as well, and try slog a few at the end and keep getting that tally up. But obviously I've got an important role to do with the ball."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.