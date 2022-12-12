"This season, I came in with a lot of confidence after going over to England to play County Cricket, which was an amazing experience. Being able to do that kind of thing instead of just running around in the nets all off-season and pre-season was really enjoyable, and I felt like I came in [to the Shield season] fit and ready to go. I then had a couple of niggles injury-wise, which held me back a bit, but the last couple of games I've been fit and firing, and back to my best.