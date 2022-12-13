Solid performances from Jamberoo's Jacob Roulstone has seen the young MotoGP rider rewarded with contract renewals overseas within the JuniorGP World Championship and the coveted MotoGP Rookies Cup next year, meaning he will compete in dual championships in 2023.
The 17-year-old re-signed with his team - leading Spanish outfit - Aspar, to compete for once again next year. The renewal shows signs of progression in the young rider since moving up the rankings of the European Talent Cup.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete said he had learnt a lot during the last year, especially in the Rookies Cup and that he would look to keep on improving.
"I'm really happy to be continuing this journey with Aspar," he said.
"We made a lot of good steps in the latter part of this year and I'm determined to start 2023 where I left off and fight for race podiums. This was a season of learning and developing connections. I gelled well with the team and, from my point of view, this is the best crew and environment to help me achieve my goal of winning the Junior World Championship and securing a pathway into the World Championship."
After a short break at home on Australian soil, Roulstone will return to Spain in January to embark on an intense winter training programme before continuing full throttle towards his goal of being a MotoGP world champion, a goal he has had his eye on since he was four and been committed to his entire life.
Roulstone elaborated on how much he had learnt in the past year and how that would put him in good stead in the future.
"Absolutely it was challenging at times and definitely a step up from the European Talent Cup I'd raced in the previous two years," he said.
"But we worked incredibly hard and improved dramatically to finish the year in the top 10 of the JuniorGP race at Valencia - no mean feat when racing against the top junior riders on the planet.
"I am satisfied with my 2022 campaign and have set my expectations even higher for 2023 to continue the momentum. I want consistent top five finishes in both championships, with some podiums to be in the mix to win both titles," Roulstone added.
Roulstone's journey begun in 2020 when he moved with his mother, Leah, to Spain in pursuit to become a professional MotoGP rider. After racing in Australia and Asia throughout 2019, Roulstone was offered a place with the illustrious Leopard Impala Junior Team in the 2020 ETC, prompting the move to Spain. But just two weeks after arriving, the world changed forever when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
When racing finally commenced, Roulstone tackled the foreign tracks with determination and continually improved throughout the year, scoring several top 10 finishes in his first year in Europe on his quest to become a professional rider.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
