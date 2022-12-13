Illawarra Mercury
Jamberoo's Jacob Roulstone will continue the ride of his life in Europe in 2023

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Jamberoo's Roulstone will continue to live life in the fast lane as he looks to tackle Europe once more in 2023. Picture - supplied

Solid performances from Jamberoo's Jacob Roulstone has seen the young MotoGP rider rewarded with contract renewals overseas within the JuniorGP World Championship and the coveted MotoGP Rookies Cup next year, meaning he will compete in dual championships in 2023.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

