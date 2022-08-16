"For sure the biggest highlight for me was winning the first race of the European Talent Cup last year along with the two podium finishes late last year. Looking forward I'm hoping to get more victories, more points and better positions by the end of this year. From there I'm looking for a good showing at the World Championships. Then my overall goals are going through to Moto3 and then making it to MotoGP is the main priority for me. Of course there's a long way to go and they are difficult goals but if I keep working hard I truly believe in myself that I am able to do that and reach the professional level."

