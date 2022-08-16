In 2020, Jamberoo's Jacob Roulstone left Australia for Spain to pursue his lifelong dream to be a MotoGP rider. Two-and-a-half years on, his career continues to go from strength-to-strength.
After arriving in Spain during the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Roulstone and his mother Leah were confined to their small hotel room for 10 weeks. This would not deter the dream for the then 15-year-old.
Advertisement
From motocross at Mt Kembla to dirt track racing for Central Coast where he won multiple Australian titles, to winning a European Talent Cup race and this year being signed by the illustrious Team Aspar, along with preparing for the Red Bull Rookies, Roulstone has been on a wild ride.
After dealing with COVID protocols, Roulstone has never lost the sight of his passion. The now 17-year-old has been on summer break for the last month following competing in the prestigious JuniorGP World Championships in Portugal. There has not been much rest for Roulstone however with the rider currently training for the development series, the Red Bull Rookies, which resumes in Austria this week, alongside MotoGP.
"Ever since Portugal I've just been training hard for the Rookies. I've been trying a few new techniques over the summer just to change things up. I've been working hard both on and off the bike, doing a lot of cycling, starting to get back into swimming and going to the gym a lot. Just trying to make the most of the little break we have and it's gone pretty quick, but I'm keen to get back into it for the Rookies this weekend."
This year Roulstone was signed to the Team Aspar, which is owned by former world champion Jorge "Aspar" Martinez. Roulstone said this was a dream move for him for his career.
"Being signed for one of the most accomplished teams in road racing and the championships is really positive for me. It's a very serious team and they are there to get results. They want you to work and to see you improve. They have the best resources which is incredibly helpful," Roulstone said.
"The team is great. It was a little difficult for me initially because I was the only English speaking rider. But now my Spanish is improving and that has made it easier for me."
The Illawarra Academy of Sport member said his main highlight in his time so far was his first place finish at the European Talent Cup in Portugal and added he wants that win to build a platform for bigger and better things.
"For sure the biggest highlight for me was winning the first race of the European Talent Cup last year along with the two podium finishes late last year. Looking forward I'm hoping to get more victories, more points and better positions by the end of this year. From there I'm looking for a good showing at the World Championships. Then my overall goals are going through to Moto3 and then making it to MotoGP is the main priority for me. Of course there's a long way to go and they are difficult goals but if I keep working hard I truly believe in myself that I am able to do that and reach the professional level."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.