Amidzovski's golden glow as Athletics Wollongong stars break records

The Australian All Schools Athletics Carnival is the apex carnival for serious high school age athletes.
The stringent requirements involved to compete in this carnival means only the best that each state has to offer compete.
Held in Adelaide, six Athletics Wollongong members represented their respective schools, claiming nine medals.
Delta Amidzovski has stormed back into serious contention by breaking the meet record for the Under 17 100m hurdles in a blistering 13.45s and followed up that awesome performance with a 6.10m gold in the long jump.
Discus genius Chelsy Wayne, with a national number 1 ranking, is experiencing a serious purple patch.
At a recent meet at the NSW Throwers club as an Under 16, Wayne threw an amazing PB of 47.99m.
In her recent zone trials, Wayne competed in the U17 age group as Little A's doesn't have an U16 category. She pulverized the discus zone record by 15 metres setting a new one at 47.18m, and also demolished the shot put record by 1.3m at 12.57m.
Her highlight performances were a national gold in discus 47.63m and a national bronze in shot put 13.72m.
Wayne is coached by Denis Knowles who has coached Danni Stevens to four Olympics.
Holly Rea, who is currently ranked No.1 nationally in the U16 girls 100m blitzed the fieldto win gold in 11.04s, won bronze in the 200m in 24.70s and backed up in the bronze medal 4x100m relay team in 47.81s.
In her last high school year, Zoe Daniels took out bronze in the U18 discus with 45.13m, while pole vaulter Anthony Valenta, came seventh with 3m.
In the South Coast and Southern Highlands zone, Sonny O'Brien dropped the 80m U12 hurdle record to 14.03s, won bronze in the 100m and 200m and silver in long jump.
Twin brother Randy O'Brien won gold in Discus and long jump and silver in shot. Joe Hinds U17 won gold in both the 800m and 1500m, Michael Melfi continued his great run of successes by winning gold in the B12 100m setting a new record at 13-flat, gold in the 200m in 27.50s and gold in shot with a new PB of 10.90m.
William Willis BU17 reset the Discus record of Jarrod Twigg set back in 2015 to 41.24m. The Anderson family cleaned up on gold, with Bennet U12B winning javelin (19.57m) and Imogene gold in 200m hurdles (37.46s), shot (8.61m), 1500m walk (11:22.01), 80m hurdles (15.55), discus (20.29m) and javelin (15.53m).
Morgan Simon snared U15 gold in shot (9.43m PB), javelin (28.05m PB) hurdles (16.27 PB), triple jump (9.06m PB), silver in 1500m walk (9:16.35) and bronze in 100m (13.79).
The Wiki sisters vacuumed up medal galore with Tayla with gold in shot and silver in Discus and javelin 30.40m PB and Savannah Gold in Javelin, junior girls relay shot 10.70m and Discus 29.98 PB and silver 100m. Ivy Foster GU13 Gold 100m 13.53s, 200m 29.14 and senior Girls Relay. Elijah Howarth BU17 silvers in 100m and shot. Bronze in Relay and 200m. Sister Sophie GU13 Gold 400m and Relay, Silver in triple and high jumps, Bronze 200m
Jack Johanson overcame a niggle to take out gold in the South West Metro Zone event 100m (12.44s), 200m (25.14), long jump (4.96m), 400m (60.09s) and in the senior boys belay.
In the Mid South Coast Zone, Mackay Jones won U17s high jump (1.65m), triple jump (10.11m) and 300m hurdles. Lucy Schofield (U11) claimed gold in discus and record (21.98m), Triple Jump (7.07m).
Elyse Lorking (U8) took out gold and PB in 700m (2.52.63s) and in 200m 41.41.
