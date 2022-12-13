Amidzovski's golden glow as Athletics Wollongong stars break records

Twin brother Randy O'Brien won gold in Discus and long jump and silver in shot. Joe Hinds U17 won gold in both the 800m and 1500m, Michael Melfi continued his great run of successes by winning gold in the B12 100m setting a new record at 13-flat, gold in the 200m in 27.50s and gold in shot with a new PB of 10.90m.

