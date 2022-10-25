Shellharbour Junior Football Club have created history, with all three of their sides winning their grand finals in Football NSW's Champions of Champions tournament at Valentine Sports Park last weekend.
You have to go back almost half a century to find the last time three teams from the same club won the Champions of Champions competition.
The Champions of Champions is a knockout tournament played by the best sides in each age group in every region of the state.
Shellharbour JFC had three teams make the final day of the competition, their U-14 and U-15 boys teams and their U-16 girls side.
The U-14s got up 2-1 over Pitt Town following going behind just three minutes into the contest. When all hope seemed to be lost for Shellharbour there was some final drama, with goals in the last five minutes from Richard Niyukuri and Daniel Robinson turning the tide of the match and seeing the Sky Blues home.
The match went all the way to golden goal in the U-15's match against Bankstown Strikers. There were scenes of pandemonium as the rain pelted down when Shellharbour were awarded a penalty in extra time, with Matias Valenzuela making no mistake from the spot, cuing scenes of mad celebration in the aftermath.
In the U-16 girls, it was a little more routine with a 4-1 victory over Terrigal securing the title for the side. Doubles to both Jessica Bell and Ariana Fleming were enough to see the side lift the Champions of Champions trophy post-match.
Shellharbour president Yani Sekuloski told the Mercury that he was immensely proud of what his club had achieved last weekend.
"Words can't explain how amazing it is from a club point of view," he said.
"I will always say that the backbone of our club starts with our committee and filters through to our coaches and players and volunteers with the club.
"We had a lot of people go down [to watch] and to get three out of three is unbelievable," Sekuloski said.
The club has enjoyed a successful season all-round, with 864 officially registered juniors taking to the field during the campaign.
In a growing region, Sekuloski and the club believes that this number will continue to keep climbing.
Fellow Football South Coast club Balgownie Rangers went down in their U-13 grand final to Castle Hill.
The most recent edition of the Champions of Champions tournament was the 52nd time the competition has gone ahead.
It is hosted by state body Football NSW.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
