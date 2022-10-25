Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Junior Football Club create history in Football NSW Champions of Champions tournament

By Jordan Warren
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:00am
Shellharbour JFC had a great outing on Sunday, picking up three trophies. Pictures - Football NSW

Shellharbour Junior Football Club have created history, with all three of their sides winning their grand finals in Football NSW's Champions of Champions tournament at Valentine Sports Park last weekend.

