Despite inconsistent results during the season, Unanderra's coaching staff and players knew they had the right squad to challenge for silverware.
A third placed finish may have been higher if they would have been able to turn some unnecessary draws against teams below them on the ladder into wins.
Coming into the grand final they knew it would be a tough ask beating a Helensburgh side they had lost to three times - two in the regular season and one in the grand final qualifier - during the campaign.
But according to their midfield star Robbie Delbanco, the team found the right formula during the finals series.
After beating second-placed Shell Cove in the first week of finals, the Hearts took the Thistles all the way in the grand final qualifier.
The match entered extra time and makeshift fullback Charlie Jones found the winner for the league champions.
The result did not dampen the spirit of Rod Williams' side however.
A fairly comprehensive 3-1 over University in the preliminary final with two goals from Scott Bridge saw the side through to another grand final.
The Hearts had two things on their mind going into the decider: beating Helensburgh and also avenging their grand final loss to Oak Flats in 2020.
From the outset the Hearts played the better of the two sides at WIN Stadium on Sunday and how it remained 0-0 at full-time no one will know.
But two goals - one from Mark Picciolini and one from Matt Horsley Medallist Tatsuki Nagatsuki - saw the Hearts home.
Following the win, Delbanco said the side had found their form at the right time of the year.
"The boys had a pretty inconsistent year all year in terms of results," he said.
"Then we made the finals and something clicked and we just knew we had the team to win a grand final so we got the job done.
"We took a lot of confidence the last time we played them [Helensburgh in the grand final qualifier], we were probably the better team, we missed a few opportunities. We knew we had it in us and we got it done today," he said.
