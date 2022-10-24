Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Watch

Unanderra Hearts find their winning formula in Illawarra District League finals series

By Jordan Warren
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unanderra caused an upset beating the undefeated Helensburgh in the grand final. Picture by Anna Warr

Despite inconsistent results during the season, Unanderra's coaching staff and players knew they had the right squad to challenge for silverware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.