Wollongong Olympic skipper Chris Price has played left-back for many years. This season under coach Matt Bailey he has even been deployed in midfield. And on grand final day against Wollongong United, he was asked to change up his game once more.
With starting centre-back James O'Rourke ruled out of the grand final, Bailey asked Price to line up in the heart of defence alongside IPL stalwart Mark Every.
When the teamsheets were released before kick-off, it could have been seen as a potential target for United to expose. But just 16 minutes into the contest, you could tell he was up for the challenge.
Along with scoring the opener in the grand final, he won his defensive battles and rarely put a foot wrong. It was a captain's knock.
Speaking after their 2-1 victory over United at WIN Stadium, Price told the Mercury that winning on the last day of the season was something that had been on the team's mind all campaign.
"That's massive, it's something we have been working on all year," he said.
"The club haven't won in so long. It means a lot to a lot of people and it means a lot to us, the players.
"We showed so much resilience and fight today and we never gave up," Price said.
Price gave thanks to his goalkeeper and his coaching staff for putting in the work for the grand final.
"Huge credit to Juzzo [Justin Pasfield] today with that penalty save because it set the tone for us," he said.
"From there we were able to capitalise with a couple of early goals. We were solid today. It was a massive team effort and from the coaches too, far out they did their homework. They gave us every opportunity to perform and the boys produced where it mattered," he said.
Price's former Wolves coach Jacob Timpano said he was not surprised to see his former captain do well in the centre-back position.
"I thought he was absolutely sensational," he said.
"At this stage of his career I think centre-back is going to be a position he plays more often and finishes his career at.
"I think Pasfield and Price were great. They were the two eldest guys on the pitch and I think they were by far the best players.
"With their experience and the level that they've played at it's no surprise," Timpano said.
United started the game the brighter of the two sides and they were rewarded early, winning a penalty.
Olympic goalkeeper Pasfield saved the spot-kick and under 10 minutes later Price got on the end of a Tynan Diaz corner kick to score the opener.
Olympic nabbed a second shortly after with striker Jake Trew whipping in a dangerous cross that United put into their own net.
United forward Klime Sekutkoski managed to pull a goal back for the league champions, making the scoreline 2-1 going into the break.
Billy Tsovolos wasted no time throwing caution into the wind, bringing on injured stars Mitsuo Yamada and Mason Versi for a final flurry.
There were chances at both ends as United began to open up at the back in search of a second goal but it was not enough in the end with Olympic holding strong to win their first piece on silverware in 37 years to the delight of their fans.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
