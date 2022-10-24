Re-wind back to 2016 and little did he know it at the time, but Jake Trew's career was about to take off.
Playing in the Wolves U-18 side, Trew was given his first grade debut by then-coach Jacob Timpano against Sydney FC in the FFA Cup (now Australia Cup).
The talented striker then experienced the worst two years of his football career. Major injuries proved a set-back for Trew and after trying to re-ignite his career in the NPL, it didn't work out.
Enter Wollongong Olympic and Matt Bailey, who gave Trew the lifeline to get minutes back into his legs and inject life into his footballing career once more.
After signing in the middle of the season, Trew made an instant impact, scoring four goals for the side which included crucial strikes against rivals United in both the regular season and the grand final qualifier.
It's fair to say Trew played his part in helping end Olympic's 37 year title drought on Sunday at WIN Stadium. Following the match, Trew told the Mercury that it was a moment that he would thoroughly enjoy.
"It's been a good year and we've now beaten United three times this season, he said.
He admitted that the last two years had been incredibly tough, but he felt that he had experienced a solid first season in the IPL.
"I've been out for two years prior to this season," he said.
"It was really tough mentally. To come back with about 10 games to go and finish off the season and on a personal note get some minutes in my legs but also win the league with these boys is great because they're legends.
"I'm hoping to get back into the NPL next year but we'll see what happens," he said.
It was really tough mentally.- Wollongong Olympic striker Jake Trew
Trew was signed just before the end of the mid-season transfer window with fellow teammates Harry Callahan and Joshua Alcorn. All three played a crucial role in getting the side into the grand final.
Captain Chris Price slotted into centre-back and did not look out of place and even nabbed himself a goal.
The side were tested at the back but survived a final flurry of United attacks to win the match two goals to one over the competition's league champions.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.