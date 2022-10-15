Unanderra will get a shot at redemption after qualifying for the Distrct League grand final against Helensburgh, breaking the hearts of University in the process in their preliminary final at JJ Kelly Park on Saturday.
The result means the Hearts will get the opportunity to avenge their 3-2 loss in the grand final qualifier against the Thistle just last weekend and also their loss in the last District League grand final played in 2020, when they lost 3-0 to Oak Flats at Ian McLennan Park.
The grand final will be played on Sunday at WIN Stadium at 12:45pm.
The Students were looking to to continue their sensational run in the finals series which included stellar wins over Oak Flats and Shell Cove but it was not to be as they suffered a 3-1 loss.
Two goals to Scott Bridge in the first half followed by a Mark Piccolini penalty in the dying stages but the result beyond any doubt.
Oscar Pruks managed to get his name on the score sheet for Uni to make the game very exciting in the final stages before the Piccolini penalty.
It was a historic day for Unanderra coach Rod Williams who saw his side reach the grand final in his 100th game in charge of the first team.
Williams said he was impressed with his double goalscorer Bridge who was deployed out on the left hand side of the pitch as opposed to his usual centre-forward position.
"Scott has got a lot of pace over 20 metres he is lightning quick," he said.
"I said to him if he sat wide we could get the ball between the centre-back and the full-back and he was able to get in behind their defence a number of times.
"Both of his goals, the runs and the finishes were a carbon copy of one another."
University player Nic Wilson said that whilst the side were gutted not to be playing at WIN Stadium next week there was plenty to look forward to going into next season.
"Everyone's a bit gutted but overall it's a pretty good achievement," he said.
"We've got a good sense that everyone's going to stick around and we've got a pretty young team that started to click at the end of the year so hopefully we can carry it on into next season."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
