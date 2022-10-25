Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will have the chance to follow Count De Rupee's path from Golden Eagle success to The Gong glory following his horse Hope In Your Heart sneaking into the field for the $10 million (1500m) race this Saturday.
Parker has made no secret his big goal is to follow Count De Rupee's path to success.
Trained by Robert and Luke Price, Count De Rupee became an Illawarra sensation by running second in the Golden Eagle last year - behind I'm Thunderstruck, which ran second in the Cox Plate last Saturday - and then winning the $1 million The Gong event at the Grange.
Parker led Hope In Your Heart to victory in the Group 3 Angst Stakes (1600m) this year, following a victory at the black-type Tibbie Stakes at Newcastle.
Parker previously said that he would jump at the chance to be involved in the Golden Eagle race.
The Golden Eagle will be held at Rosehill Racecourse this Saturday.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
