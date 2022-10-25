Illawarra Mercury
Kerry Parker gets his chance for Golden Eagle glory

Jordan Warren
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:05am, first published 12:20am
Jockey Tim Clark riding Hope In Your Heart at Newcastle Jockey Club earlier this year. Picture by Jonathon Carroll/Newcastle Herald

Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker will have the chance to follow Count De Rupee's path from Golden Eagle success to The Gong glory following his horse Hope In Your Heart sneaking into the field for the $10 million (1500m) race this Saturday.

