There are some big things happening at Shellharbour, with the biggest junior club in the region heavily represented at this weekend's Champions of Champions grand finals.
The U-14's and U-15's boys as well as the U-16 girls side will travel to Valentine Sports Park with the region behind them. What is most impressive is the fact that Shellharbour will have more teams competing than other other association side.
He told the Mercury that following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and a La Nina effected season this year, it was great to be able to get the opportunity to see the kids playing for the club and doing what they love.
"It was great to see the kids out there [this season]," he said.
"The club has been fantastic in the way that we do things in terms of our grading policies and these teams making it into the Champions of Champions grand finals is just a reflection of that.
"We had two of our other teams that had a few players missing like our U-17 boys that would have gave the competition a fair go [if they had their full contingent].
"We're the biggest [junior] club in the Illawarra. We've had five teams that are league champions, eight teams finish in the top four, with two or three close to finishing first.
Overall the club has been fantastic on and off the park.- Shellharbour JFC president Yani Sekuloski
Myimbarr Sporting Complex has been filled all season with Shellharbour juniors playing their Saturday morning football across a number small-sided pitches.
Sekuloski said this was a great sight to see and that the club will not be resting on their laurels.
"We expect it [the number of juniors] to keep growing," he said.
"We've been fortunate with the conditions of the fields this season [with all the rain]. We've tried to let every game run this year.
Football NSW will host the 52nd Champions of Champions tournament.
U-14 boys Pitt Town Football Club, 9:45am
U-15 boys vs Bankstown Sports Strikers, 11:00am
U-16 girls vs Terrigal United, 1:45pm.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
