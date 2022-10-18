Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss Wollongong Olympic and United's chances heading into Sunday's Illawarra Premier League grand final.
BARTLETT: Jordan, it's been eight months in the making, but the Premier League's biggest day of the year is finally upon us. The stage is set for a huge game at WIN Stadium this Sunday, with the league's two top sides in 2022 - and their biggest rivals - going head-to-head for the championship.
Both teams have plenty of reasons to be confident. Wollongong United finally broke through for their maiden IPL minor premiership, while Olympic were the second best team during the regular competition, before pipping United in extra time in the major semi-final nearly a fortnight ago.
That game proved to be an absolute cracker. It was hard to split a winner for most of the contest, before Tynan Diaz popped the ball into the back of the net after 110 minutes, and Jake Trew scored eight minutes later to put the result beyond doubt and send Olympic into this year's grand final.
Mate, do you think the follow-up act will be just as good - if not even better?
WARREN: I think that both games between Olympic and United this year - once in the regular season and once in the finals - have shown that they are the two best sides this season, Josh.
Despite a valiant effort from Cringila on the weekend, United were the better side for the majority of the match. And they will be licking their lips for an opportunity to get one over their bitter rivals in the decider.
Despite being league champions, United have failed to beat Olympic this season. But there is always a first for everything and what better stage could you have than a grand final at WIN Stadium to turn form around?
Both games this season between the two sides have been tense. The first was played at Olympic's home ground PCYC on a wet and windy day, which was not conjusive to quality football. The second was vastly different in the grand final qualifier however.
Played on synthetic Ian McLennan Park on a sunny day, both teams were able to hold onto the ball much more, with both defences very solid and little mistakes made at the back all game.
Olympic have been very effective both games at marking United's danger players out of the contest. If United are to win this weekend, players like Mason Versi, Jeremy Flanagan, Josh Correia and Dinko Terzic will be crucial and if the Olympic defenders switch off at any moment they will be punished.
At the other end of the pitch, United defenders Danny Lazarevski, Ben Brooks and Sean Thomas cannot afford to make a mistake with players like Jake Trew, Harry Callahan and Rick Goodchild lurking around.
I'm predicting a fiery encounter Josh and one that will be as tense as possible.
Who do you think has the edge in this one Josh?
BARTLETT: I can definitely see it being a fiery affair on Sunday. Let's not mince words here - these two clubs don't like each other, and neither will want to give an edge to their rival.
I think it could be a similar contest to the major semi-final. Both teams will want to be resolute in defence, while their attacks will only likely be given limited opportunities to score. Whoever can control possession and find something extra through the middle will likely be better placed to grab the victory.
The use of interchange could also be vital. Coach Billy Tsovolos used his substitutes very well against Cringila, with Thomas Darjani and Jeremy Flanagan brought on midway through the second half. It would prove to be the difference, with Darjani's cross in the 75th minute finding Flanagan at the far post to score the match-winner.
Going back a week, Matt Bailey also had a stacked bench for the major semi-final. The Olympic coach was forced to bring Liam Whiley on early due to an injury, but the injection of Manny Mavridis during the second stanza provided them with plenty of energy going into extra time. And they also had veteran Rick Goodchild waiting as insurance too.
Now, we'll come back to the Premier League grand final a little bit later, but let's now shift our attention to the curtain-raiser on Sunday. Helensburgh and Unanderra will meet in the District League decider at WIN Stadium, which will be a fascinating contest between two sides who also played out an extra time thriller nearly two weeks ago.
Jordan, will minor premiers the Thistle complete the title double this weekend, or are the Hearts primed to spring an upset?
WARREN: I think you'd be a brave punter to not back the Thistle this weekend, but Unanderra have proven just two weeks ago that they are not unbeatable.
The Hearts took the league champions all the way in the grand final qualifier with the unbeaten Burgh winning 3-2 after extra-time.
The Hearts seem to be finding form at the right time of the season. After a fairly inconsistent year in the regular season - which was shown most notably during their 8-3 loss to the Thistle this season - they have turned out two really good performances in the finals series, most recently in their 3-1 win over University in the preliminary final on Saturday.
But it all depends on which Hearts team turns up on the day. As for Helensburgh, a grand final win would be nothing short of what they deserve for a completely dominant campaign under Andrew Paine, with the side all but assured promotion into the IPL next season after finishing first past the post.
Alright Josh the moment of truth, who wins and why in both fixtures?
BARTLETT: I can see the Thistle capping their great season with a thriller win, let's say 3-2. As for the IPL, I think United will get up, with Flanagan scoring the winner in a 2-1 extra-time classic. How about you?
WARREN: Tough to call mate. I'll say Thistle in the District League, again a tight contest. In the IPL, I'll say Olympic will win on penalties to give Matt Bailey his first grand final win with the club.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
